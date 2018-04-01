Confession time for Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani?

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani being considered as hosts for popular reality show. Will their relationship be out in public soon?

Though Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput, and Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff haven’t accepted being in a relationship publicly, their actions might do the talking soon.

The makers of MTV’s couple reality show, Love School, want to get either Sanon-Rajput or Patani-Shroff on board as hosts for the third season of the show. The earlier editions saw TV stars Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel, and Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar, as hosts.

