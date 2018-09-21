Confirmed! Sacred Games all set to come with its second season

television

Netziens were demanding season 2 of Sacred Games, and their wish will be soon fulfilled with Netflix India announcing its second season

Sacred Games 2 poster. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/Netflix India

Sacred Games, the first Indian Original on Netflix got the viewers hitched and intrigued to its content. Ever since, there has been immense curiousity amongst the audience to watch its second season. Every character, right from Ganesh Gaitonde essayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Saif Ali Khan's Sartaj Singh, Bunty and other characters have been immensely praised. The second season of this crime drama series Sacred Games will be aired soon, announced Netflix on Twitter. On Friday, Netflix made the announcement of Sacred Games 2 with a teaser video. The teaser video was captioned as: "The worst is yet to come. Sacred Games will be back for Season 2 [sic]."

The worst is yet to come. Sacred Games will be back for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/lSBIzQR2b9 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 21, 2018

Based on author Vikram Chandra's best-selling novel, the first season of the series -- produced by the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment's Phantom Films joint venture -- received viewer appreciation and critical acclaim worldwide for its gritty plot and power-packed performances.

The series, available in local languages in different markets, tells the tale of Sartaj, a seasoned and cynical Mumbai police officer who is summoned one morning by an anonymous tip which promises him an opportunity to capture the powerful Ganesh Gaitonde, criminal overlord of the G-Company.

Season 2 will be back with a new trail of betrayal, crime, passion, and a thrilling chase through Mumbai's underbelly.

The second season picks up from Sartaj pursuing his relentless battle of saving the city and Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) facing bigger challenges to retain his position as the legendary kingpin of Mumbai.

The intriguing Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi), introduced in season one as Gaitonde's 'third father', plays a pivotal role in unfolding a chain of events that shape the next season, which is scheduled to film in India and locations overseas this fall.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will continue directing Gaitonde's track, while Neeraj Ghaywan will take over Sartaj's plot. Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover will continue their roles of being the showrunner and the lead writer respectively.

Erik Barmack, Vice President, International Originals at Netflix, said: "We've been thrilled by the response to 'Sacred Games' from fans worldwide, and especially in India, to this high quality production. It's incredibly exciting for us to take the story of 'Sacred Games' forward and open a new chapter in the series with its second season."

