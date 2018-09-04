Sobhita Dhulipala joins Sacred Games' Season 2

television

Sobhita Dhulipala's part will be directed by Anurag Kashyap

Sobhita Dhulipala

Anurag Kashyap has apparently roped in his Raman Raghav (2016) find, Sobhita Dhulipala, for the second season of Sacred Games. Turns out, the filmmaker was keen on casting her in the first instalment of the web series.

"Since Sobhita was committed to doing Zoya Akhtar's show for Amazon then, she had to let go of Sacred Games. When Anurag wrote a new character for her, this time around, she jumped at the opportunity," says a source. We hear, the actor will play a spy in the gritty drama.



Anurag Kashyap

"Her part will be directed by Anurag." Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan are helming the second season, with Vikramaditya Motwane as the showrunner.

