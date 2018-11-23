Confirmed! Surbhi Chandra quits Ishqbaaaz midway

bollywood

Surbhi Chandra played the popular character of Anika in the two-year-long running show, Ishqbaaaz

Surbhi Chandra. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/officialsurbhic.

Television actress Surbhi Chandra, who won the hearts of many with her bubbly character of Annika, has quit the show, Ishqbaaaz midway. After playing the leading lady in Ishqbaaaz from June 2016 to date, Surbhi decided to bid adieu, which mostly garnered decent TRPs. While there were rumours of she leaving the show, fans online went berserk and were fuming with anger after hearing the news.

However, Surbhi Chandra took to her Instagram to confirm the news of her leaving Ishqbaaz. "Signing off as YOUR KHIDKITOD ANNIKA with gratitude and affection. I promise to be back with a bang and entertain you all in a new avatar very soon. Just keep loving me, I'll keep loving you and the rest will fall in place Message for you my FAN-FAMILY and everyone who has waited for so long to hear from me - on my IGTV Channel [sic]."

Reportedly, post the leap segment in the show, the makers were planning on exploring Shivaay and Anika's pregnancy track but the actress wasn't comfortable playing a mother onscreen. Buzz is that either Drashti Dhami or Sanaya Irani will be roped in to fit in Surbhi Chandra's boots.

In the video, Surbhi also spoke about how she would miss playing Anika and her emotional connection with this character. The actress also thanked her fans and promised them that she would be back with something exciting.

