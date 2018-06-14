Congress accuses PM Narendra Modi of protecting Nirav Modi

The Interpol has written a letter to investigative agencies stating that despite the revocation of his passport, Nirav Modi travelled three countries on four different dates

The Congress on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of protecting Nirav Modi in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case and sought a reply from Ministry of External Affairs on the absconding diamantaire's travel spree using a revoked passport.

"Even as the Modi Government has been caught snoozing, Chhota Modi-2 i.e 'Nirav Modi, the absconding accused in India's 'Biggest bank loot scam' is on a travel spree using a 'revoked passport' by the Ministry of External Affairs," said former Union Minister Rajeev Shukla. Nirav Modi, his wife, brother and uncle fled the country before the PNB complained against their companies, saying it had been cheated through fraudulent issue of Letters of Undertakings (LoUs) and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs).

The Interpol has written a letter to investigative agencies stating that despite the revocation of his passport, Nirav Modi travelled three countries on four different dates - March 15, March 28, March 30 and March 31, Shukla disclosed. "The Interpol says that Nirav Modi travelled using Indian passport, post his 'revocation' - and then how did the Immigration authorities and exit points remain unaware of this.

"Now it is crystal clear that Modi is saving another Modi! Now the question is, whether one Modi is supporting the other," Shukla said. He pointed that Nirav Modi fled India on January 1, and was then seen in a group photograph with Narendra Modi during World Economic Forum from January 23 to 26.

"The MEA only revoked his passport on February 24. Why did it take 54 days to revoke his passport? Was the Modi Government aiding and abetting the escape of Nirav Modi and facilitating his escape to the farthest point from India's shores," he asked, dubbing the government "a mute spectator".

"It is ridiculous and painful to witness that a 'strong' Modi government is caught snoozing, even as Nirav Modi travels indulges in globetrotting, while making a mockery out our systems," he said.

