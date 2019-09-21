Congress appoints Supriya Shrinate as spokesperson

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday appointed Supriya Shrinate, who was the party's candidate from Maharajganj in the Lok Sabha polls, as a spokesperson. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the appointment of Supriya Shrinate as spokesperson of All India Congress Committee, a statement issued by the party's communication department chief Randeep Surjewala said.

INC COMMUNIQUE



Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has approved the appointment of Ms Supriya Shrinate as Spokesperson of All India Congress Committee. pic.twitter.com/otp9RgEeyq — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) September 21, 2019

Until a few months ago, Shrinate was a TV journalist. She is the daughter of former Congress MP Harsh Vardhan. She lost to BJP's Pankaj Chaudhary in the Lok Sabha polls from Maharajganj. Her father Harsh Vardhan was a two-time MP from the seat.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates