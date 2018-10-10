Congress asks MJ Akbar to come clean or resign

national

The allegations have been levelled against Akbar by several journalists

The Congress on Wednesday asked former Editor and Union Minister M.J. Akbar to either come clean in the wake of sexual harassment charges against him or step down as a Minister. It also sought an independent probe into the charges against him.

"He should either explain the charges through a statement or personally or should resign. The charges are serious and they should be probed independently," Congress spokesperson S. Jaipal Reddy told the media.

The Congress also targeted External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for her silence on the issue.

"We had hoped that women cutting across political lines will come out in support of these brave women who have now come out and revealed their ordeal and tragic stories. Unfortunately, Sushma Swaraj, to whom many look up to for inspiration, has chosen to stay quiet," said Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj did not answer media queries about allegations concerning Akbar. As reporters persisted with their questions and asked if there will be a probe, she walked past them without giving an answer.

At least six women journalists have accused Akbar, a former editor, of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour.

Congress spokesperson S. Jaipal Reddy on Wednesday demanded Akbar's resignation, saying keeping silent is not good.

