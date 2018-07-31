Congress chief Rahul Gandhi visits DMK President Karunanidhi in hospital

Speaking to reporters later, Gandhi said: "I wanted to come and see Karunanidhiji and stand with him. I met him. He is fine and stable"

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited DMK President M. Karunanidhi at the Kauvery Hospital. Gandhi enquired about Karunanidhi's health from the doctors as well as his son and DMK leader M.K. Stalin.

Speaking to reporters later, Gandhi said: "I wanted to come and see Karunanidhiji and stand with him. I met him. He is fine and stable."

Gandhi said Karunanidhi, 94, had the spirit of Tamil Nadu people in him. "He (Karunanidhi) is very tough person. He is stable."

"We have a long relationship with him. Soniaji sent her best wishes and regards to Karunanidhi's family," Gandhi said, referring to former Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Karunanidhi, who was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for five times and who has never lost an assembly election in the 13 times he has contested, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after his blood pressure dipped.

After a "transient setback" in the clinical condition of Karunanidhi, his vital signs are normalizing with active medical support, Kauvery Hospital said on Sunday.

On July 26, Kauvery Hospital said Karunanidhi was being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection with intravenous antibiotics and fluids at his home here. However, after his blood pressure dipped, he was admitted to Kauvery Hospital.

