Congress demands action in Kanpur shelter home sexual abuse

After Bihar's Muzaffarpur shelter case involving sexual abuse, a similar case has been reported in Kanpur after reports emerged that two girls were found pregnant and one infected with HIV while 49 other girls were found Covid-positive in a shelter home for juveniles.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that the condition in government shelter homes is "inhuman". While Congress leader Jitin Prasada demanded strict action against the bofficials and said the reports are "horrific".

"What has come to light in the Kanpur Juvenile home case is appalling and horrific. One cannot even imagine the horror and the trauma of what these girls have been subjected to. The strictest possible action has to be taken."

"The government should accept responsibility for this terrible lapse. Within 24 hours, heads should roll starting from the top. Exemplary action and punishment has to be meted out so that such an incident is never repeated again," added Prasada.

As per reports, the Kanpur shelter home inmates were initially screened for coronavirus and during this two inmates were found pregnant.

