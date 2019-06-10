Congress demands compensation and protection to family of the Aligarh toddler

national

Congress's Delhi unit file complaint with National Human Rights Commission asking for compensation and protection to the family of a toddler

Representation Image

A complaint was filed by the Congress's Delhi unit with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday, demanding compensation and protection to the family of a toddler who was brutally murdered in Aligarh in neighboring Uttar Pradesh.

A delegation of legal and human rights department of the party also demanded the NHRC to direct chief secretaries of all states to follow the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in the matter of the "Bachpan Bachao Andolan vs the Union of India" in matters of missing children.

The body of the two-year-old girl was found in a garbage dump on June 2, three days after she was reported missing. The girl's father had alleged she was killed because he failed to repay a Rs 10,000 loan from the accused. Four persons have been arrested in the case so far, police said.

"The parents of the murdered child should be given adequate compensation and police protection," said Sunil Kumar, head of the Legal Cell of Delhi Congress.

In the complaint submitted to the NHRC, it was said that the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in the matter of "Bachpan Bachao Andolan vs Union of India" were not followed in the Aligarh case.

"Had these guidelines been followed in the Aligarh case, the precious life of the toddler could have been saved," Kumar said.

Authorities maintained a tight vigil in Aligarh's Tappal on Monday, suspending internet services and deploying additional forces, a day after police thwarted attempts by right-wing groups to hold a "mahapanchayat" in the town over the murder.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates