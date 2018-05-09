Congress: Did BJP MP's Comapny sign contract with defence ministry?

The Congress party asked the Narendra Modi government whether the company owned by BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar had signed any contract with the defence ministry to push its business agenda



Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Pic/AFP

It also sought reply on what action the Maharashtra police had taken on the FIR lodged against co-founder of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, in an abetment to suicide case. Referring to Chandrasekhar and Goswami as the "Vikram and Baital" of the BJP, the party said that they had been at the forefront of "pushing the agenda and hate-mongering narrative of the Modi government and the RSS."

