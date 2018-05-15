Congress: Manohar Parrikar ignored Goans in video address

"We are sympathetic to the fact that the Chief Minister is ill. But in his video address, he completely ignored the people of Goa and only spoke about BJP karyakartas



The Congress on Monday accused ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar of addressing only party workers and ignoring Goans in his brief video address, which was broadcast at the one-day BJP booth workers' convention held near here on Sunday.

"We are sympathetic to the fact that the Chief Minister is ill. But in his video address, he completely ignored the people of Goa and only spoke about BJP karyakartas. This is completely unacceptable and shows partisanship on part of Parrikar," Congress spokesperson Siddhanath Buyao told the media here.

Parrikar is currently undergoing advanced treatment for pancreatic cancer in the US where he was shifted in March, a month after he was first admitted to a Mumbai hospital for stomach pain, which was subsequently diagnosed as cancer. The video address is the first 'public' appearance made by Parrikar since March.

In his address, Parrikar urged party workers to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and said that he would be returning to Goa "in a few weeks". Buyao also attacked BJP national president Amit Shah, who was also present at the Sunday convention, for not clarifying a statement he made in Karnataka on the ongoing Mhadei inter-state water dispute.

"Shah was completely quiet on it and so were the BJP workers. We expected the BJP workers to question Shah about his statement in Karnataka on the Mhadei issue." Shah, in an election meeting in Karnataka, promised to share water from the river to Karnataka within six months, even as the case is being heard by a Tribunal appointed by the Central government.

