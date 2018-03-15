Congress MLAs suspended from Gujarat Assembly for creating ruckus

Two Congress legislators were on Wednesday suspended for an unprecedented three years from the Gujarat Assembly



Two Congress legislators were on Wednesday suspended for an unprecedented three years from the Gujarat Assembly and another for one year after members came to blows over a demand for a discussion on the death of two children in Sabarmati's Asaram Ashram.

Speaker Rajendra Trivedi suspended Pratap Dudhat and Amrish Der for three years and Baldev Thakore for a year following acrimonious scenes in the state assembly. The entire opposition Congress staged a walkout after the strong action by the Speaker. The disruptions erupted when Congress MLA Vikram Madam sought to raise a point of order over the death of two children in the Ashram in 2008, even as BJP's Pradeepsinh Jadeja wanted a discussion on wastage of time in the House.

