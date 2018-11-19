Congress: Narendra Modi endangering lives by opening incomplete Expressway

national

PM Modi and CM Khattar are endangering the lives of thousands of commuters by illegally and forcibly inaugurating an incomplete KMP Expressway, said Congress leader

Narendra Modi

The Congress on Monday alleged the Modi government and the Manohar Lal Khattar government are endangering the lives of commuters by inaugurating an incomplete Expressway in Haryana without any testing by engineers.

In a series of tweets, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Modi should order an inquiry. "PM Modi and CM Khattar are endangering the lives of thousands of commuters by illegally and forcibly inaugurating an incomplete KMP Expressway," he said. Surjewala demanded to know why "no testing of KMP by engineers, illegally called as Partial COD(Commercial Operation Day)", had been done.

He said the third party consultant had refused to give 'completion certificate' and "even HSIIDC (Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corp) refused to own responsibility for mishap" He asked if Modi and Khattar were "risking commuter lives only for quick publicity in the middle of elections and to benefit the private operator".

Modi on Monday inaugurated the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Haryana.

