Congress notice on privilege motion against Narendra Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman

The Congress on Tuesday submitted a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to move a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for allegedly misleading the House by not revealing the price of the Rafale fighter jets bought from France.

"I give notice of my intention to move a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making a misleading statement in his speech on the debate of no-confidence motion in (the) Lok Sabha on July 20," Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said in a letter to the Speaker.

"The Prime Minister had asserted that the demand for revealing the purchase price of Rafale jet fighters was against the interest of the nation and had to be contradicted by both the governments, India and France."

He said the Prime Minister's claim on transparency in the agreement was "factually incorrect, untrue and deliberately made with the intention to mislead the House".

The Defence Minister's assertion on the floor of the House, he alleged, was "absolutely false" and that she "has wilfully misled not only the members of the House, but also the entire nation".

