Congress President Rahul Gandhi: No hatred at Kailash Mansarovar

national

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and shared few insights from his trip to the holy place

Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid glowing tributes to Kailash Mansarovar, saying there was no hatred at the holy place.

The waters of lake Mansarovar are so gentle, tranquil and calm. They give everything and lose nothing. Anyone can drink from them. There is no hatred here. This is why we worship these waters in India.#KailashYatra pic.twitter.com/x6sDEY5mjX — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 5, 2018

Now on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Gandhi tweeted: "The waters of lake Mansarovar are so gentle, tranquil and calm. They give everything and lose nothing. Anyone can drink from them. There is no hatred here. This is why we worship these waters in India."

He attached pictures of the Mansarovar lake and Kailash mountain.

A man goes to Kailash when it calls him. I am so happy to have this opportunity and to be able to share what I see on this beautiful journey with all of you.#KailashYatra — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 5, 2018

"A man goes to Kailash when it calls him. I am so happy to have this opportunity and to be able to share what I see on this beautiful journey with all of you," Gandhi said.

The Congress president embarked on a 12-day trip to Kailash Mansarovar on August 31 via Nepal. He is likely to cover a distance of 60 kilometres on foot. Gandhi's trip to Kailash Mansarovar has been questioned by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the latter demanding an explanation from the Congress President.

Accusing Gandhi of being a "Chinese spokesperson," BJP's Sambit Patra had said, "You are Rahul Gandhi, not 'Chinese' Gandhi'. What is it that you always speak in favour of the neighbouring country?"

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates