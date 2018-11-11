Congress releases manifesto for MP polls; woos farmers, youth

national

It also offers sops to every section of society, including government employees, homemakers, the common people, women and journalists

Congress leaders attend the release of the manifesto on Saturday. Pic/PTI

The Congress on Saturday promised to write off farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh and provide a "salary grant" for five years to industries offering jobs to the youth if elected to power in Madhya Pradesh.

Releasing its manifesto for the November 28 Assembly polls, the main Opposition party also promised a slew of benefits for other sections of the society in the state where it is making a renewed bid to dislodge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power. Aggressively wooing farmers, who had launched a statewide protest last year, the party promised a social security pension to them and a rebate in the registration fee of land documents, besides a financial help of Rs 51,000 for the marriage of daughters of small cultivators.

The Congress also promised a "salary grant" of Rs 10,000 per job to the industries offering employment to the youth of the state. A subsidy of R100 on gas cylinders to poor families and free education to girls up to the post-graduation level were also promised.

Rahul takes a jibe at Modi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of waiving loans worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore of 15 select industrialists. "In the last four-five years, Modiji gave Rs 3.5 lakh crore to the 15 richest people. An amount of Rs 35,000 crore is needed yearly to run the MGNREGA scheme in the country," he alleged. Gandhi said he wanted MP and Chhattisgarh to become agriculture centres in five years and provide food, fruits and vegetables to the country.



Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Cong creates obstructions in path of dvpt: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday fired a fresh salvo at the Congress party, asserting they were creating obstructions when development works were being carried out by the BJP government in the state. "When I came to power in 2003, MP was in a terrible state," he said.

