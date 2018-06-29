Congress remarks boosting the morale of terrorists, says BJP

BJP has been accused of using the surgical strikes as political fodder to get votes

Army jawans patrol during a gun-battle between government forces and militants in Kachidoora, south of Srinagar, on April 1, 2018. File pic/AFP

Hitting out at the Congress for accusing the Modi government of using the 2016 surgical strikes across the LoC as "political fodder" to garner votes, the BJP on Thursday said by raising such questions the Opposition party was breaking the spirit of the armed forces and strengthening the morale of the terrorists. The party further said that the Congress should rise above politics and not demoralise the Army.

"The Congress stand is going to gladden the hearts of terrorists and their patrons in Pakistan," senior BJP leader and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. "It is also going to give a big campaign handle to the Pakistan establishment that its questioning of the authenticity of surgical strikes has been reinforced by the Congress," he added. Prasad also said that the Opposition party had become so desperate after electoral reverses that it was now aiming at the Indian Army's morale.

"The remarks of Congress leaders will benefit Pakistan and terrorists. The way LeT reacted to Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's statement will get a certificate for the Congress from LeT or some other terrorist organisation soon," the BJP leader said. Responding to Congress' charge that the video of surgical strikes was released to politicise the issue, Prasad said no elections were around the corner at present.

