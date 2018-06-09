Congress, RSS trade charges over Pranab Mukherjee's fake picture

"See, this is exactly what I was fearing and warned my father about. Not even few hours have passed, but BJP/RSS dirty tricks department is at work in full swing," Sharmistha lashed out on Twitter as she shared the two pictures

Former President Pranab Mukherjee speaks during the closing ceremony of 'Tritiya Varsha Sangh Shiksha Varg', in Nagpur. Pic/PTI

A day after former President Pranab Mukherjee attended an RSS event in Nagpur the social media was on Friday flooded with a fake photo of Mukherjee saluting in the RSS style during recitation of Sangha Prarthana.

In fact, Mukherjee had stood in an attention position during recitation of Sangha Prarthana as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members around him, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, stood with one hand folded horizontally at the chest level.

A few Congress leaders, including Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha, expressed anguish at the morphing of the photo, saying they had feared as much and shared the real picture showing Mukherjee standing upright along with the fake one.

"See, this is exactly what I was fearing and warned my father about. Not even few hours have passed, but BJP/RSS dirty tricks department is at work in full swing," Sharmistha lashed out on Twitter as she shared the two pictures. Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed seconded Sharmistha as he tweeted that her "apprehensions about RSS were 100 per cent correct when she said that the speech will be forgotten but visuals will remain".

