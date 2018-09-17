Congress says Telangana voter list 'flawed', seeks EC's intervention

national

Congress has also sought the Election Commission's intervention in the "strongest possible manner", spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said

The Congress on Sunday alleged that there were around 70 lakh discrepancies in the voter list in Telangana and said any election held on "flawed and inaccurate" electoral rolls would be a "fraud" with the people of the country. The party has also sought the Election Commission's intervention in the "strongest possible manner", Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said.

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) dissolved the Telangana assembly prematurely to swing elections in their favour by "manipulating" the voter list, he alleged. Sources indicated that the Congress might move court to ensure that the alleged discrepancies and anomalies in the electoral rolls are corrected before any election is held in the state.

The Congress has already moved a petition in the Supreme Court on alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls in Rajasthan and MP, where polls are due this year-end.

