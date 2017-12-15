Congress: Sonia Gandhi has retired as party chief, not from politics

As Sonia Gandhi on Friday said it was time for her to retire, the Congress party clarified that she has retired as party President and not from politics. "Would sincerely request friends in the media to not rely on innuendos

"Sonia Gandhi has retired as President of Indian National Congress and not from politics. Her blessings, wisdom and innate commitment to Congress ideology shall always be our guiding light," tweeted Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

With Rahul Gandhi set to take over as Congress President on Saturday, Sonia Gandhi on Friday said it was time for her to retire.

"My role now is to retire," NDTV said quoting her in response to a question as to whether she will continue as Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party and what would be her role.

Sonia Gandhi also added that her son Rahul has been playing an active role in the last three years.

Sonia Gandhi has been President of Congress party for last 19 years. Rahul Gandhi was elected Congress President unopposed on Monday.

