Congress, TMC walk out as LS passes Citizenship Amendment Bill
Responding to a discussion over the Bill, Home Minister Rajnath Singh clarified the Bill was not confined to Assam but would apply to all states and UTs
The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, that seeks to remove hurdles in eligible migrants from six minority groups from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan getting Indian citizenship despite opposition by various political parties. As the government rejected the Congress and TMC's demand for sending the Bill again to a parliamentary panel, they staged a walkout.
Responding to a discussion over the Bill, Home Minister Rajnath Singh clarified the Bill was not confined to Assam but would apply to all states and UTs. "The burden of these persecuted migrants will be shared by the whole country. Assam alone would not have to bear the entire burden and the government is committed to provide all help to the state government and people of Assam," he said.
Dispelling the misgivings about Citizenship Amendment Act, he highlighted the discrimination and religious persecution faced by minority communities in those countries.
