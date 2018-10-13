Congress wants Vijay Rupani to be sacked and President's rule to be imposed in Gujarat

national

Migrant workers wait to board a train out of Gujarat. Pic/PTI

The Congress demanded sacking of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and imposition of President's rule in the state, claiming that law and order has collapsed there with large-scale attacks on Hindi-speaking migrants. The Congress also asked PM Narendra Modi to speak up on the violence in the state and apologise taking moral responsibility for what it called acts of the saffron party leaders.

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil alleged the BJP leaders were part of a preconceived conspiracy to fuel attacks against people from Hindi-belt states living in Gujarat in the aftermath of the alleged rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district.

