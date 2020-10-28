Connections, Opportunities and Networking are the major keys to Success: Justin Kimbrough

Justin Kimbrough, who is an environmentalist, a professional golfer and a successful entrepreneur is helping many businesses grow rapidly with his profound knowledge and guidance.

Born in the big city of Arlington in Texas, in 1997, Justin Kimbrough started his professional career at the early age of 18. He now runs a consulting firm that helps people in financing their own start-ups. He is a self-learner and gained practical knowledge of business and trading through working in the Forex Market with a group of mentors after dropping out of college. He traded penny stocks and made 3k into 100k by trading in his college days. During his classes as a student, he always thought to himself, “how can someone who has no practical knowledge of business teach him the fundamentals of business just through theory?” Backed by this thought process he left college and started his own firm and went on to create massive wealth for himself and all others who were lucky enough to be trained by him.

Justin believes, “Learning about personal development is the gateway to success.” He learned through experience that personal networks help achieve a greater level of success than just doing something alone. With the internet in each person's hand, it is easy and convenient to grow your network and connect with new people. You can utilize this network in the growth of your business as well. He has specialized in networking sales and has helped many people scale up their business operations through networking and using leveraging his connections.

"My biggest goal is to help millions of people to achieve their goals and feel fulfilled,” says Justin. He never hides his trade secrets from others and always believes that transparency is essential in any business to grow and be successful. He has a competitive personality and competes with the people around him who are more successful than he is. Being around people who are wealthier and have more experience, helps him thrive and strive for more, which attributes to the success he experiences today.

Apart from the business world, he is very passionate about golf. He is a professional golfer. Not only this but he is a true environmentalist and believes in giving back to society. He has funded many environmental projects also. Being a vegan, he is also close and connected to nature. His aim is to travel and increase his global network and enrich as many businesses as he can with his expertise.

