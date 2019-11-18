'Consent camps are organised with all stakeholders'

How much land has been acquired in both states so far?

About 50 per cent land has been acquired for the project

How and when was the consent of project-affected people taken?

The land acquisition is a state subject, however, NHSRCL closely facilitates the process. As per the procedure the notifications regarding land acquisition/requirement are published in the newspapers and individual notices are issued to land owners. Joint measurement surveys are organised and carried out in the presence of land owner, state govt and NHSRCL officials. Prior to and during the process a number of stakeholders meetings are carried out at a number of locations explaining the land acquisition process and other details. Project affected people are approached at various stages of land acquisition process where they are counselled by state and NHSRCL officials. Consent camps are organised where all stakeholders interact with each other and written consents are taken by state officials before starting land acquisition.

How much money are they being offered?

There is a complete land acquisition matrix for both states and DNH. Usually, it is four times the land value and 25% solatium for those who give their land on consent. The entitlement matrix is available on https://www.nhsrcl.in/index.php/project/entitlement-matrix

Are the villagers going to be resettled?

A Resettlement Action Plan has been prepared for MAHSR Project as per RFCT-LARR 2013 Act and JICA Policies.

