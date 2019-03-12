Conspirator of Pulwama attack killed in Kashmir

national

Villagers walk past the debris of a destroyed house after a gun-battle between security forces and militants in PulwamaÃ¢Â€Â™s Tral. Pic/PTI

Security forces killed a top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander and "a key conspirator" of the Pulwama attack Mudasir along with a Pakistani terrorist, lending a major success to their all-out efforts to eliminate the top leadership of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit in Kashmir.

Commander of Army's Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lt Gen K J S Dhillon said on Monday that 18 terrorists, including two top conspirators of the Pulwama attack, have been killed in the last three weeks. Of them, 14 belonged to JeM, he said.

"We have gone very forcefully against Jaish to eliminate its top leadership, so that they are not able to carry out any further attacks. The main conspirators Kamran and Mudasir have been eliminated," Dhillon said.

While Kamran, a Pakistani-terrorist and mastermind of the Pulwama attack, was killed on February 18, Mudasir, a local, was eliminated along with Pakistani terrorist Khalid in an encounter in the Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district. "Mudasir was one of main conspirators who coordinated the (Pulwama) attack," Dhillon said.

