Contact tracing won't curb COVID if testing is too slow, says Lancet

A worker measures the body temperature of incoming worshippers arriving for prayers at the Hasan II mosque, one of the largest in the African continent, in Morocco's Casablanca. Pic/AFP

The speed of contact tracing strategies is essential to reduce Coronavirus transmission, but the delays in COVID-19 testing will significantly hamper this process, warn researchers.

If COVID-19 testing is delayed by three days or more after a person develops symptoms, even the most efficient contact tracing strategy cannot reduce onward transmission of the virus, the study, published in The Lancet Public Health journal, reported.

According to the researchers, improving access to COVID-19 testing, combined with digital technology, will be key to the success of a contact tracing approach to reduce the spread of the virus.

"This study reinforces findings from other modelling studies, showing that contact tracing can be an effective intervention to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but only if the proportion of contacts traced is high and the process is fast," said study author Mirjam Kretzschmar from the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands.

For example, the research team found that mobile apps can speed up the process of tracking down people who are potentially infected. To be successful, contact tracing measures must keep the rate of transmission of the virus, known as the Reproduction or R number, below one.

This means that, on an average, the number of individuals who will be infected by a single infected person must be less than one. In the study, they used a mathematical model that reflects the various steps and delays in the contact tracing process. This enabled them to quantify how such delays affect the R number.

The model assumes that around 40 per cent of virus transmission occurs before a person develops symptoms. In the best-case scenario, the model predicts that contact tracing could reduce the number of people a person with COVID-19 passes the virus on to from 1.2 to 0.8.

US COVID-19 cases soar by over 70,000 for 2nd day

Washington: The US has reported an increase of over 70,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours for a second consecutive day, after shattering the record for the highest number of single-day infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Saturday morning, the US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 36,41,417 and 1,39,175, respectively.

BBC, Guardian announce major job cuts

london: Top British media outlets, the BBC and The Guardian, announced major job cuts this week as the pandemic severely hit the news publishing business worldwide. In total, 520 jobs will go at the BBC, from a workforce of around 6,000 people. That includes 450 job cuts that were announced in January. The Guardian announced that it will cut 180 jobs.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever