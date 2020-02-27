Cookie encourages people to share their paranormal stories

Cookie a film that's trailers got the people going created excitement towards the horror genre is geared to get the options of the ones who have actually gone through it . There are an end number of paranormal cases that have been heard of or spoken about with people who have actually witnessed unnatural things and activities. Cookie the film invites all those to share their experience and get a chance to see the film that best depicts paranormal activities.

Cookie is is a story about two top Psychiatrists who are too busy fixing the minds of the whole world till they are challenged by their own teenage daughter Cookie. The story takes a violent turn and we see the daughter vent out her resentments taking the film to a shocking end and showing us how far a modern teen can go for vengeance. On touching base with Creative Director and Producer SmitaTripathi she stated, "India is a hub of stories and just like we had one to say, we would want to invite one and all to narrate their paranormal activities and get a chance to see our labour of love that explores the unnatural world ".

The film is Directed by Lalit Marathe, Producer and Creative Director of the film is Smita Tripathi. Produced under the banner Sixth Sense Cine Vision, Cookie Releases on 28th Feb 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates