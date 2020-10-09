Coolie No 1, Chhalaang and 7 other films to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video!

In case you were wondering what's in store for you in the near future where your entertainment needs are concerned, fret not, Amazon Prime has got you covered!

The OTT platform today announced a slate of nine highly-anticipated movies that will premiere directly on the streaming service. The diverse line-up features titles such as Coolie No 1, Chhalaang, Durgavati, Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja (Kannada), Middle Class Melodies (Telugu), Maara (Tamil), and Manne Number 13 (Kannada), along with previously announced Halal Love Story (Malayalam) and Soorarai Pottru (Tamil).

Take a closer look at the films below:

Halal Love Story is scheduled to premiere on October 15. Halal Love Story is an upcoming Malayalam comedy film directed by Zakariya Mohammed and stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Sharaf U Dheen, Grace Antony and Soubin Shahir in lead roles along with Parvathy Thiruvothu.

Bheema Sena Nalamaharaja is scheduled to premiere on October 29. Bheema is a Kannada family entertainer directed by Karthik Saragur. The movie stars Aravinnd Iyer, Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh, Achyuth Kumar and Aadya in leading roles.

Soorarai Pottru is scheduled to premiere on October 30 on Amazon Prime Video. Soorarai Pottru is a Tamil language action-drama film directed by Sudha Kongara, starring Suriya in the lead with Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu in pivotal roles.

Chhalaang is scheduled to premiere on November 13. Chhalaang is an inspirational social comedy starring Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha and directed by Hansal Mehta. It's presented by Bhushan Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Manne Number 13 is scheduled to premiere on November 19. Manne Number 13 is an upcoming horror-thriller directed by Vivy Kathiresan. Produced by Krishna Chaitanya's Sri Swarnalatha Productions, the film stars Varsha Bollamma, Aiswarya Gowda, Praveen Prem, Chetan Gandharva, Ramana and Sanjeiv.

Middle Class Melodies is scheduled to premiere on November 20. Starring Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma, Middle class melodies is a humour packed whimsical tale depicting the congenial lives of the middle-class in the village where a young man dreams of owning a hotel in a town. The film is directed by Vinod Anantoju.

Durgavati is scheduled to premiere on December 11 on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Ashok and starring Bhumi Pednekar, Durgavati is a thrilling, scary ride that tells the story of an innocent government officer who is made the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces. The film is presented by T-Series and Cape of Good Films and is an Abundantia Entertainment production.

Maara is scheduled to premiere on December 17 on Amazon Prime Video. Maara is an upcoming Tamil language romantic drama film directed by Dhilip Kumar. Produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films, the film stars Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles.

Coolie No 1 is scheduled to premiere on December 25. Coolie No 1 is a family comedy based on the popular franchise from Pooja Entertainment and is directed by the king of comedy David Dhawan. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav amongst others and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, content, Amazon Prime Video, India, said, "Gripping content transcends geographical boundaries. The audience is always on the look-out for great entertainment, and good content will always find an audience. The resounding success of our first wave of direct-to-service movie premieres is a testament to that. This further reinforces our commitment to offering our customers a selection of riveting movies, cinematically produced, across a wide range of genres and languages."

