MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Coolie No. 1: Sahil Vaid joins Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan in the cast

Published: Oct 01, 2019, 22:55 IST | IANS

Sahil Vaid has joined the cast of the upcoming film Coolie No. 1, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan

File image of Sahil Vaid
File image of Sahil Vaid

Actor Sahil Vaid has joined the cast of the upcoming film Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Varun announced: "Back with my all time best friend @Sahilwalavaid. Welcome to the family of #coolieno1".

An excited Sahil also said: "Back with my buddy again! This is going to be so much fun! #CoolieNo1."

Sahil has earlier worked with Varun Dhawan in movies such as "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Coolie No. 1 is directed by Varun's father David Dhawan, and is aremake of the filmmaker's 1995 superhit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The new version is slated to release in May next year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

varun dhawanbollywood news

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor attend the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK