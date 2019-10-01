Coolie No. 1: Sahil Vaid joins Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan in the cast
Sahil Vaid has joined the cast of the upcoming film Coolie No. 1, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan
Actor Sahil Vaid has joined the cast of the upcoming film Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Varun announced: "Back with my all time best friend @Sahilwalavaid. Welcome to the family of #coolieno1".
Back with my all time best friend @Sahilwalavaid. Welcome to the family of #coolieno1 pic.twitter.com/aadPLGoTAc— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 1, 2019
An excited Sahil also said: "Back with my buddy again! This is going to be so much fun! #CoolieNo1."
Coolie sabka bojh uthata hai, sabko is dharti ka bojh uthana hai, uthao!!!
Sahil has earlier worked with Varun Dhawan in movies such as "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Coolie No. 1 is directed by Varun's father David Dhawan, and is aremake of the filmmaker's 1995 superhit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.
The new version is slated to release in May next year.
