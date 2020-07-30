Cop's quick thinking helps save home after LPG cylinder catches fire

After a video of a Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) constable saving life of a passenger who caught the wrong train and was about to slip into the platform gap while getting down from the train won hearts, another video of a cop from Uttar Pradesh has earned him praise. In a video that has taken netizens by surprise, a cop can be seen springing into action after an LPG cylinder caught fire at a house.

Additional SP Rahul Srivastav of Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday took to Twitter to show the courageous act of police constable Yogendra Rathi who is now being hailed as a hero for his quick thinking and prompt action.

A true baptism of fire for Constable Yogendra Rathi of @sambhalpolice !



His indomitable courage saved a priest’s hut from getting engulfed in fire. #AngelsInKhaki ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#UPPolice pic.twitter.com/LRZIS1J3do — RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) July 29, 2020

In the video, constable Rathi can be seen using a long rod to put the cylinder on the floor. Later, he uses a blanket soaked in water to cover the cylinder to douse the fire. While sharing the viral video, Srivastav said, "His indomitable courage saved a priest's hut from getting engulfed in fire. #AngelsInKhaki!"

Since being shared, the video has collected over 4,600 views. Taking to the comments section, many users lauded Rathi for his actions. One user said, "This courageous fellow deserves good appreciation from seniors," while another wrote, "Hats off to him." A third comment read, "Salute to this hero."

Here are some of the reactions:

What do you think of the constable's act?

