Search

Watch video: Alert constable saves passenger from slipping into platform gap at Kalyan station

Updated: Jul 29, 2020, 10:11 IST | Rajendra B Aklekar | Mumbai

52-years-old Dilip Bhikan Mandge was supposed to travel in Kamayani Express, along with his son, but they boarded Pawan Express

Kalyan station CCTV footage, Central Railway
Kalyan station CCTV footage, Central Railway

Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) constable on Tuesday saved the life of a passenger, who boarded a wrong train at Kalyan station and upon realising, he got off in a hurry. However, while deboarding the moving train, the passenger was about to slip in the platform gap but was saved by an alert constable in the nick of time.

Kalyan station CCTV footage, Central Railway

Speaking with Mid-Day, Central Railway chief public relations officer, Shivaji Sutar, said on July 28, a passenger Dilip Bhikan Mandge (52) was supposed to travel in Kamayani Express, along with his son, but they boarded Pawan Express.

As soon as they realised that they have boarded the wrong train, they tried to get down from the moving train. However, Dilip alighted in the wrong direction and was slipping into the platform gap. MSF staff Somnath Mahajan and SIPF K Sahu, who were present at the platform, immediately pulled him away from the train, preventing a mishap.

The passenger received minor injuries but is stable. He was asked is he needed any medical assistance but he refused.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK