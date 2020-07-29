Watch video: Alert constable saves passenger from slipping into platform gap at Kalyan station

Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) constable on Tuesday saved the life of a passenger, who boarded a wrong train at Kalyan station and upon realising, he got off in a hurry. However, while deboarding the moving train, the passenger was about to slip in the platform gap but was saved by an alert constable in the nick of time.

Speaking with Mid-Day, Central Railway chief public relations officer, Shivaji Sutar, said on July 28, a passenger Dilip Bhikan Mandge (52) was supposed to travel in Kamayani Express, along with his son, but they boarded Pawan Express.

Maharashtra Security Force constable on Tuesday saved a passenger from slipping into the platform gap at Kalyan station. The passenger was attempting to jump out of a moving train@Central_Railway @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/AJcMvtWNIY — Mid Day (@mid_day) July 29, 2020

As soon as they realised that they have boarded the wrong train, they tried to get down from the moving train. However, Dilip alighted in the wrong direction and was slipping into the platform gap. MSF staff Somnath Mahajan and SIPF K Sahu, who were present at the platform, immediately pulled him away from the train, preventing a mishap.

The passenger received minor injuries but is stable. He was asked is he needed any medical assistance but he refused.

