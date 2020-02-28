Mumbai Crime: Cops book mall officials in Mulund escalator mishap

Two days after a two-year-old lost three of his fingers in an escalator mishap, the Mulund police have registered a case of negligence. The police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against authorities and technicians in-charge of the escalator maintenance in the mall under IPC Section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). No arrests have been made yet.

Bhandup-based Rajiwade family visited R-Mall in Mulund on Tuesday evening with family friends when the incident took place. Two-year-old Chinmay Rajiwade left his father's hand upon reaching the ground floor of the mall and rushed towards the escalator. Before anyone knew, his right hand got stuck inside the escalator cutting off three of his fingers.

Ravindra Rajiwade, the kid's father, informed the Mulund police about the incident on Wednesday morning.

"We took the statements of the father and found substance in the complaint," said senior inspector Ravi Sardesai of Mulund police station.

Child at hospital

Chinmay, who sustained 25 stitches on his right hand, was admitted to a private hospital in Mulund on Thursday evening. "He has a high fever which the doctors said could be because of the serious injury. He is stable but under observation," Rajiwade told mid-day.

25

No. of stitches on the child's right hand

