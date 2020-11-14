Cops, citizenry must work as one to prevent crimes

Early morning walkers are prime bait for chain snatchers who have upped their crime in the city. A report in this paper stated that the police are recording a spike in chain snatchings. Criminals are zeroing in on early morning walkers and joggers.

A senior police officer said that they witnessed a rise in chain snatchings with thieves operating in prime localities. The COVID-19 lockdown saw an uptick in some crimes, with cybercrime itself seeing a rise, as thieves also adapted to the new normal.

With unlocking taking place in parts of the city and more mobility, thieves are back to their old ways. Police claim they have upped patrolling. The presence of more police on the streets acts as a deterrent and makes the public confident too.

We must do our part by ensuring that good CCTV surveillance is available to make nabbing these criminals easier. Cameras on the streets and in public spaces are the government's responsibility. Owners of commercial establishments though can put good surveillance equipment outside their properties and at the entrances of their outlets. Buildings can put them at their gates and within compounds — this too will enable better policing and function as a huge aid when it comes to solving criminal cases.

The onus of reporting crime at once also falls on the citizenry. Do not delay as time lapses make nabbing the criminal even more difficult. We must do our part and go at least some distance in making things easier for cops.

Walkers/joggers must also try to avoid poorly lit areas, if possible. Do desist from carrying valuables if not needed, or wearing chains while simply going out to exercise. None of this is to blame the target. It is to ensure that cops and the citizenry function as one, which is a win-win situation for both.

