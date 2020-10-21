Mumbai: Cops hastily filed closure report, say gangster Naresh Chaddi's kin

After filing a murder case four years since the death of gangster Naresh Asandas Pahalajani alias Naresh Chaddi in February this year, now the investigating officer in Kalyan has hastily filed a closure report in it, alleged Raju Pahalajani, the brother of the slain criminal. Pahalajani has accused the Thane police of shielding murder accused Godhumal Kishnani, a Congress corporator, and his son Praveen.

"Last Saturday evening, we received a notice on WhatsApp saying the Khadakpada police have filed a C summary report in the murder case registered against father-son duo ie Kishnanis. Also, we need to be present before the court on October 22 to put forth our points," Bengaluru-based Pahalajani told mid-day. A C-Summary report is filed by the investigating officer in a court when the case is neither true nor false.

Chaddi's wife Deepa, had found him dead on a sofa at Sai Paradise building in Kalyan's Khadakpada where he stayed in a rented house. She had arrived from Bengaluru by train on February 2, 2016 when she found him.

"How can they file a C-summary report when the forensic report clearly says that it was an unnatural death and he died of asphyxia?" asked Pahalajani. He added that Chaddi's nose was swollen and bleeding and the post-mortem was video-recorded for further investigation.

Brother's allegations

"My brother was killed by Godhumal Kishnani, his son Praveen and (Chaddi's) domestic help Ravi Valecha. The Kishnanis are notorious for antisocial activities, murders, extortion and land grabbing activities in Ulhasnagar," Pahalajani alleged.

"Despite apprising senior officers in Thane police in October 2015, the Khadakpada police had not stopped harassing my brother at the behest of the Kishnanis, nor took action against the accused," said Pahalajani and further added,, "The Khadakpada police were forced to register an FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of IPC in February 2020 against the accused trio after the forensic report revealed that the death of my brother was unnatural.

He further alleged that the investigating team had been deliberately slow, allowing the accused to secure anticipatory bail. "The investigation slowed down in mid-March due to the pandemic and we hoped the cops would start the probe afresh after the lockdown was lifted. During the lockdown, I was told by the police that all officers were busy and no investigation was possible. So when was the investigation that led to a C-summary conducted?" said Pahalajani.

Alarmed by letter

"I was also alarmed when I received a letter from Anil Powar, assistant commissioner of police, (Kalyan division) on July 29. It said that they needed copies of medical reports of my brother to understand if he was undergoing any treatment," he added. "In past too the Khadakpada police had asked for the same but I had told them that my brother was hale and hearty and not undergoing any medical treatment," said Pahalajani, who replied to the letter on August 11 via email. Pahalajani said, "We have no further expectation from Thane police who first messed up a murder case by filing an Accidental Death Report (ADR) despite our call to book the Kishnanis. And when a case was registered, they filed a closure report. I request the government to hand over the case to state CID or CBI for further investigation. We want justice," said Pahalajani. Divisional ACP Powar refused to talk to mid-day.

