Cops lathicharge JNU students marching to meet President

Police personnel keep vigil as JNU students take part in a march from the campus to Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, on Monday. Pic /PTI

New Delhi: New Delhi: JNU students were on Monday stopped by the police and baton-charged near the Bhikaji Cama Place Metro station during their march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan as they sought an appointment with the president over the hostel fee hike issue. Heavy deployment of police was in place ahead of the march from the Jawaharlal Nehru University. Roads leading to the campus were shut for traffic and appeals made to students to protest peacefully, a police officer said.

The students circulated photos, claiming the police have closed all gates of the university before beginning the march. As they began, they shouted slogans like 'Delhi Police go back' and 'Education must be free for all'. When the students reached a cordoned area near the Bhikaji Cama Place Metro station, they tried to jump the barricades and were lathicharged by the police. They had planned to march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan from the campus seeking an appointment with the president, the visitor of the varsity to urge him to intervene and ensure that the hike in hostel fee is rolled back.

Entry and exit points at Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat Metro stations were closed fearing protests there. "As advised by the Delhi Police, entry and exit at Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg and Central Secretariat have been closed. Trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said on Twitter.

