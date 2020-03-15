Cops raise awareness on wheels about symptoms, preventive measures

The Mumbai Police has started using mobile vans to raise awareness about the symptoms and preventive measures to fight the coronavirus. Police personnel have been asked by senior officials to be vigilant of their own hygiene. To begin with, police stations have started distributing masks to officials patrolling the streets as well as those at the chowkie.

Taking the lead in the awareness drive, the Nagpada police has formed two dedicated teams for this purpose. According to the police, Madanpura and Kamathipura have a large number of migrant labourers and sex workers who live in high density areas and are vulnerable to contracting the virus. Senior police inspector at Nagpada police station, Shalini Sharma, said, "We have decided to use the speakers on our mobile vans to make announcements."

The top brass of the Mumbai police has asked constables and officers, who come directly in contact with citizens, to wear masks. "Every day, hundreds of complainants visit the police station. Due to the high footfalls, our officers are also at risk," PRO DCP Pranay Ashok said. "NGOs are also coming forward to offer masks to our men, which is a welcome step," he added.

