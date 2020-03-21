Cornavirus outbreak: Anupam Kher self-quarantines on returning from New York

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who flew down from New York to India on Saturday, has decided to self-quarantine himself amid the coronavirus outbreak. "Finally landed in Mumbai from NY after four months. It was so gratifying to see how strictly but politely and competently our authorities at the airport are dealing with #Corona situation. India is really setting up an example of how to deal with the crises. Proud of the authorities and the people," the actor wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) onMar 20, 2020 at 2:32am PDT

Kher also posted a video of Mumbai aiport to show how stringently checking procedures were being implemented by the authorities.

Reacting to Anupam's post, actor Varun Dhawan wrote: "Take care Anupam uncle... sending lots of love and good wishes."

In response to Varun's comment, Anupam shared that he would "follow the mandatory self- quarantine".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates