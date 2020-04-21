Corona ki... beep, beep! Varun Dhawan's abusive rant on social media is too good

An infuriated Varun Dhawan has called out the virus for making the world come to a standstill. He took to social media to share a video of him hurling the choicest of expletives.

The Street Dancer 3D actor can be heard saying, 'Corona ki... (sic)," and then the beeping begins. Though he is seen screaming, netizens were unable to decipher what he was saying. This was Dhawan's way to vent his fury at the pandemic. The video ends with a huge smile on Varun's face.

The actor captioned the clip, saying: "#badwordsgoodvibes. I feel better #indiafightscorona". Check it out:

View this post on Instagram #badwordsgoodvibes ð ð I feel better #indiafightscorona A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) onApr 19, 2020 at 10:22am PDT

Fans found it amusing. They felt he had spoken his mind but without offending anyone. Actors Tiger Shroff, Rakul Preet Singh and Huma Qureshi dropped laughing emojis in the comment section.

Veejay-show host Anusha Dandekar wrote: "hahaha."

The ongoing lockdown period is sure giving actors a time to explore their creativity. Some are busy cooking, others brooming, still others are writing poems while some are trying to be singers.

Earlier, Varun Dhawan took to rapping. The actor came up with a rap video about the coronavirus lockdown, urging people to stay indoors. "You can't go to the parlour, you can't go to the street, you can't go to sabzi mandi," Varun raps in the video, which features clips of the popular cartoon television series "Teletubbies", Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from "Devdas" and, of course, stills of PM Narendra Modi.

Sharing the rap video on Instagram, Varun wrote: "varundvn #LOCKDOWN #vararaps Stay indoors stay safe

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news