Thackeray also drew attention to what he sees as hypocrisy at the Centre. “When Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah are in power at the Centre, and Hindi is not being forced in Gujarat, why is it being forced here in Maharashtra? Are they trying to make it easier for IAS officers who don’t want to learn Marathi?”

Raj Thackeray questioned the logic behind imposing Hindi as a compulsory third language in Maharashtra.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray held a press conference on Wednesday, strongly reacting to a recent government resolution (GR) issued by the Maharashtra School Education Department on Tuesday.

Thackeray has strongly opposed the move to make Hindi a compulsory third language in Maharashtra schools. He questioned whether similar rules would be enforced in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, or even UP, MP and Bihar.

He expressed concern over the Marathi language's future, warning that such impositions could erode the identity and legacy of Marathi people.

Thackeray said he has spoken to the Chief Minister, who assured reconsideration of the decision. He plans to write a third letter urging its withdrawal. “Children should not be burdened with the compulsion of Hindi,” he asserted, vowing to resist the move.

Raj Thackeray questioned the logic behind imposing Hindi as a compulsory third language in Maharashtra, pointing out that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have not enforced such a rule in his home state of Gujarat.

“If PM Modi himself isn’t making Hindi compulsory in Gujarat, then why is it being forced on Maharashtra?” he asked, reiterating that such decisions undermine regional languages and identities.

The GR is part of the implementation of the State Curriculum Framework for School Education 2024, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

According to the resolution, Hindi will “generally” be introduced as the third language for students from Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English medium schools across the state.

Reacting sharply, Thackeray questioned the need to impose Hindi in a state that has clearly not demanded it as a compulsory third language. “I have already written two letters to the government on this issue. Today, my third letter will be sent. Why are these textbooks being printed when Maharashtra has not asked for Hindi as a third language? Who is behind this decision?” he asked.

Thackeray voiced serious concern over what he described as increasing political interference in the education system. “Why are political parties deciding what our children should learn? Why is this being forced on Maharashtra?” he said. While acknowledging the importance of all languages, including Hindi, he emphasised that Hindi is not our state or national language. “It is an official language, not our state language. Then why is it being imposed?”

He called upon students, teachers and the general public of Maharashtra to question this policy. “I urge everyone—students, educators and parents—to raise your voice. Ask the authorities why we’re being made to accept this. Maharashtra will not tolerate such forced decisions,” he declared.

Reaffirming his stand, Thackeray said, “Today, my letter is going out to all schools. Let me see who goes ahead and starts teaching Hindi as the third language. We will not remain silent. I don’t understand what political game is being played here, but we will oppose it.”

He concluded by appealing to Maharashtra’s writers, artists, and intellectuals to join the resistance against the forced imposition of Hindi in the state's schools, calling it an attack on Maharashtra’s linguistic and cultural identity.

“... मुलांवर हिंदी भाषा लादण्याचा सरकारचा प्रयत्न आहे, जो हाणून पाडला पाहिजे. यांत एकतर मुलांचं नुकसान आहेच पण मराठी भाषेचं नुकसान आहे.



— MNS Adhikrut - मनसे अधिकृत (@mnsadhikrut) June 18, 2025

"Since April, the education department has been in a state of chaos in Maharashtra. First, it was decided that three languages should be taught from class one in schools following the Maharashtra State Board of Education curriculum, and Marathi, English and Hindi should be made compulsory. This decision was strongly opposed by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which formed a public opinion. Realising that, the government swiftly found a loophole and said that Hindi would not be compulsory, but if anyone wanted to learn Hindi, that curriculum would be made available," Raj Thackeray stated in a post on X.

"The government just blindly follows orders from above, but you need not fall prey to it. And if you are forced by the government, we are here to support. To become well-educated, model citizens who can make the nation and Maharashtra proud, you need to know one state language and one world language. Why learn more of them? But we must understand the political motive behind this! The people of the north want to capture a civilised Maharashtra and the easy way to do that is to impose their language directly or indirectly. Do not fall prey to their politics," the post added.

Jai Maharashtra to all the principals of schools in Maharashtra,



— Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) June 18, 2025