Coronavirus outbreak: Borivli bar association chant 'Go Corona Go' to fight COVID-19

Borivli Advocate Bar Association, on Friday raised "Go Corona Go" slogans as they organised a Satyanarayan Pooja for the prevention of deadly corona virus epidemic and also distributed masks among the lawyers. Hundreds of bar members and lawyers took part in the pooja and prayed to the God to overcome the contagious pandemic soon.

"Every year, Satyanarayana Pooja is done on behalf of the bar association, during which prayers are offered for happiness and prosperity of the lawyers, but this time we have specially organized the Pooja and prayed for this pandemic disease," said Rajeshrao More, president of the Borivli Advocate Bar Association.



Illustration: Atul Jain

While speaking to midday, Mode said that the Pooja was also conducted for the Inauguration of new bar rooms for the female advocate members. "We distributed face mask and prasad among the lawyers of the Borivli court.

Courts are such places which can't be shut. Hundreds of people visit the court daily related to their cases. It is said that the COVID-19 spreads from one person to other after coming in contact with a person having coronavirus. On a daily basis, we meet a number of clients so whether to shake hands or when the person is breathless, the chances of spreading this disease are very high. We can't stop them but we can defeinitely take precautions. Being the president of the association it is my responsibility take proper care of my lawyers, More added.

Due to coronavirus the courts cannot be closed as it is one of the important place of the system. The disease can be stopped by taking proper care on time. The Government has to take lot of action for the relief of the people rather than spending time on CAA, NRC and NPR, said Advocate Odette Mendocnca.

While Advocate Ranjita Jain said, "Precaution is the greatest medicine. If we keep ourselves healthy and take precautions; we will not only save ourselves from this disease but can prevent it from spreading to others. In today's Pooja, we prayed to god to save us and the people of our country from this disease.

Advocate Abhaya Sonavne stated, "We prayed to god and asked him to save us and save our people from the disease and also raised slogan "Go Corona Go".

"We should avoid public place. We Indian's shall be united in such situation where we are unaware about our enemy; precaution is better than cure. We interact with dozens of people every day, who are infected and who is not we cannot judge. Therefore, the bar association has decided to distribute face mask to every advocate who is working in the court," said Advocate Firoz A Khan.

