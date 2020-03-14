Search

Coronavirus outbreak: Viral video shows teacher explaining students the importance of washing hands with soap

Updated: Mar 14, 2020, 15:09 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

This educational video by a school teacher is the most heartwarming thing that you will come across amidst the COVID-19 outbreak

A screen grab of the viral video
A screen grab of the viral video

Amidst the outbreak of coronavirus, a video showing a school teacher explaining her students the importance of washing hands is going viral for all the right reasons. The video was shared by Twitter user Lee Trott who captioned the video: The PERFECT demo for kids as to why soap is SO IMPORTANT and EFFECTIVE from an elementary school teacher.

In the video, a school teacher can be seen explaining students the importance of washing hands with soap amidst the coronavirus scare. The video shows the teacher dipping her fingers in a dish of black pepper flakes floating in water. Post which she asks them to observe the flakes on her hands. A few seconds later, the teacher dips her fingers in the soap before dipping it back in the black pepper water.

Upon putting her finger in the water, the pepper flakes get repulsed due to the soap on her fingers. While concluding the video the teacher can be heard saying, "You see how important it is to wash your hands with soap?"

COVID19-infographics
Illustration: Atul Jain

While World Health Organisation (WHO) and others are educating people on how to stay safe and secure, this educational video by a school teacher is the most heartwarming thing that you will come across amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. The 49-seconds clip has garnered over 4 million views and about 3 lakh likes and over 1 lakh retweets.

Hundreds of Twitterati took to the comments section of the post to share thier views and laud the teacher for educating young students on how to stay safe during this tough time. Netizens are in love with the video and here's how they are reacting.

The deadly Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK