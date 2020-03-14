Coronavirus outbreak: Viral video shows teacher explaining students the importance of washing hands with soap

Amidst the outbreak of coronavirus, a video showing a school teacher explaining her students the importance of washing hands is going viral for all the right reasons. The video was shared by Twitter user Lee Trott who captioned the video: The PERFECT demo for kids as to why soap is SO IMPORTANT and EFFECTIVE from an elementary school teacher.

The PERFECT demo for kids as to why soap is SO IMPORTANT and EFFECTIVE from an elementary school teacher, SOUND ON: (h/t u/beep_boop_doot) pic.twitter.com/12m3YWjPub — Lee Trott (@MC372) March 13, 2020

In the video, a school teacher can be seen explaining students the importance of washing hands with soap amidst the coronavirus scare. The video shows the teacher dipping her fingers in a dish of black pepper flakes floating in water. Post which she asks them to observe the flakes on her hands. A few seconds later, the teacher dips her fingers in the soap before dipping it back in the black pepper water.

Upon putting her finger in the water, the pepper flakes get repulsed due to the soap on her fingers. While concluding the video the teacher can be heard saying, "You see how important it is to wash your hands with soap?"



Illustration: Atul Jain

While World Health Organisation (WHO) and others are educating people on how to stay safe and secure, this educational video by a school teacher is the most heartwarming thing that you will come across amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. The 49-seconds clip has garnered over 4 million views and about 3 lakh likes and over 1 lakh retweets.

Hundreds of Twitterati took to the comments section of the post to share thier views and laud the teacher for educating young students on how to stay safe during this tough time. Netizens are in love with the video and here's how they are reacting.

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ not only the kids... I also have learnt that soap is very important... — Mashudu (@Mashudu07994047) March 13, 2020

Was I the only one that felt like a kid again? Now im ready for snack time... that was cool as hell! — DJBIGJAE (@Djbigjae) March 13, 2020

Y’all hear the sound of the kids learning? âÂÂºï¸ÂÂ — BrilliantBad&Boujee (@LOfficielEbony) March 13, 2020

Child wonderment. Adorable every time ðÂÂ¥º — Sebastian St. Patrick: A Gold Maverick (@_JBlackmon) March 13, 2020

The deadly Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates