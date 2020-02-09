Coronavirus: 24 persons bypassing quarantine now traced in Haryana

All the 24 people have been tracked and kept in isolation. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: At least 24 persons have been identified by the health authorities in Haryana who did not go to a quarantine facility after returning from China. According to the officials, they failed to notify the health authorities.

Sujeet Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said, "All the 24 people, who bypassed quarantine, have been tracked and kept in isolation. A report has also been submitted to the departments concerned."

One such person was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak on Wednesday. He reportedly took an alternative route to reach India from China even before a special Air India flight made two trips to Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, and evacuated more than 600 people. His condition is stated to be stable.

Dhruv Choudhary, HoD, Pulmonary Critical Care Department, PGIMS, said, "One suspected person came to the hospital on Wednesday complaining of fever, cough, cold, body ache and breathing. Without wasting any time, we kept him in the isolation ward. People with respiratory problems are also in the isolation ward."

