Coronavirus: At over 7,000, K East ward has most cases in Mumbai

After reporting more than 9,000 COVID-19 cases for the past two days, the state on Monday finally saw a drop in both novel Coronavirus infections and deaths. Pune, which had been reporting over 2,000 cases for the past few days, also saw a decline at 1,271 new infections.

Mumbai's daily COVID-19 infection count continued to hover around 1,000 and deaths reduced to 39 from 57 a day before. Of the 7,924 new cases the state recorded on Monday, 1,021 were from the city. Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan each had more than 300 cases.



A senior citizen adjusts his mask, at Dharavi on Monday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

A total of 1.47 lakh COVID-19 patients are currently under treatment. State health department officials said the state's recovery rate has improved by 2 per cent to 58 per cent. On Monday, 8,706 patients were discharged after full recovery across the state, while 1,706 in Mumbai were sent home after they recovered. The doubling rate of infections in the city stands at 68 days.

Though Mumbai saw a dip in COVID-19 casualties on Monday, its share among the 227 deceased across the state was the highest, followed by 30 in Pune, 28 in Raigad district and 19 in Panvel. As many as 15 more died in Pimpri Chinchwad, 13 in Thane, 11 in Kalyan Dombivali, eight in Kolhapur, seven in Navi Mumbai, six in Jalgaon, five each in Nashik, Aurangabad and Bhiwandi, four in Satara, three each in Ulhasnagar, Vasai Virar, Solapur and Nandurbar, two each in Ahmednagar, Sangli, Ratnagiri, Latur, Beed, Nanded and Nagpur and one each in Mira Bhayandar, Dhule, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Amravati and one was a resident from another state.

In the city, civic officials said that out of 39 deaths, 23 deceased suffered from other ailments, and 26 were senior citizens. While the state's recovery rate grew by more than one per cent to 57.84 per cent, Mumbai's recovery rate continues to be at 73 per cent. The state's mortality rate now stands at 3.62 per cent.

Among the administrative wards in the city, K East became the first ward to cross 7,000 cases, while four wards have over 6,000 cases each and three other wards have more than 5,000 cases each. The city's growth rate has consistently dropped and is now at 1.03 per cent. All the wards now have a growth rate of less than 2 per cent and R Central has the highest rate at 1.8 per cent. G North ward continues to have a growth rate of less than 1 per cent and on Monday, nine new cases were reported in Dharavi, 29 in Dadar and 16 in Mahim.

