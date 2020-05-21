Coronavirus: Brazil records highest daily jump in deaths

A Satere-Mawe indigenous child sits beside a man preparing medicinal herbs to treat people with COVID-19 symptoms in the Wakiru community, in Taruma, Brazil. Satere-Mawe indigenous leader Andre Satere said 11 people in their community are showing Coronavirus symptoms. The local and state governments were called to assist, but to no avail. At least 88 indigenous people have already died of COVID-19 in the Amazon. Pic/AFP

Brazil on Tuesday recorded the highest daily deaths caused by COVID-19, Reuters reported on Wednesday. So far, the virus has killed 17,971 in Brazil and infected 2,71,628, including 17,408 new cases registered on Tuesday.

COVID-19 has entered the remote indigenous lands in Brazil's Amazon, the government agency responsible for protecting native people brushed off calls for action.

In the face of a spreading pandemic, indigenous activists, celebrities and agents on the ground warn inaction is enough to wipe out many indigenous people.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever