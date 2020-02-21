Coronavirus claims 1st life in S Korea, 2.5 mn told to stay indoors

South Korea reported its first death from a new Coronavirus on Thursday while the mayor of a southeastern city urged his 2.5 million people to refrain from going outside as viral infections, linked to a church congregation, spiked.

The death of a previously confirmed patient in South Korea marked the world's ninth virus fatality outside mainland China. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the South Korean man, believed to be around 63 years old, died at a hospital on Wednesday and posthumously tested positive for the virus. It said authorities were investigating the exact cause of his death. The center confirmed 22 additional cases of the virus, raising the total in South Korea to 104.

China toll climbs to 2,118

The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in China has climbed to 2,118 with the death of 114 more people, while the overall confirmed cases increased to 74,576, Chinese officials said on Thursday. China's National Health Commission (NHC) said the new confirmed cases declined to 394, registering the biggest drop since December when the first case was reported. The NHC said on Thursday that it received reports of 114 deaths on Wednesday from 31 provincial-level regions. The overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland reached 74,576 and 2,118 people died of the deadly disease.

2 former Japan cruise ship passengers die

Two elderly former passengers from the coronavirus-wracked Diamond Princess died on Thursday, Japanese authorities said, as fears mount for those who have left the ship after testing negative for the virus. The man and woman, both Japanese and in their 80s, were taken off the cruise ship last week and died in hospital. Total number of infections on board the ship rose to 634.

