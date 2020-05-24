Coronavirus dashes Tyson Fury's romantic getaway plans

British boxer Tyson Fury has revealed that his first romantic getaway to Marbella, Spain, with his wife Paris minus kids, had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tyson, who has five kids — Prince John James, Venezuela, Prince Tyson Fury II, Valencia Amber and Prince Adonis Amaziah with Paris, recently shared the news with his 3.7 million Instagram followers and said: "Me and Paris were supposed to go to Marbella for a weekend party for the first time without the kids, ever, it would have been amazing."

Meanwhile, the couple has been regularly sharing their workout routines together live on Instagram during lockdown.

Tyson is slated to fight American boxer Deontay Wilder once the lockdown ends.

