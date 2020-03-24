Coronavirus delays Arti Singh's birthday celebrations

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to self-quarantine, lockdowns, Janata Curfew, and even postponements of films, events, and shows. What is a birthday celebration then? The person we are talking about here is Bigg Boss fame Arti Singh, who is all set to turn a year younger on April 5.

Pinkvilla reports that due to the Coronavirus threat, she has decided to postpone her celebrations. She was all set to travel all the way to the Maldives to bring in the special occasion but it seems the plan is going to take a little longer. Talking about staying indoors, she said, "While we were locked away earlier, there were 12-13 of us at one given time in the house."

She added, "I've been cooking, working out, and catching up on series bus yes it's difficult to stay indoors and not be able to meet up with friends or even go to the gym." Arti was the trump card and the surprise package of the last season of Bigg Boss that exploded as the episodes proceeded.

And taking to her Instagram account, she shared a fantastic video where she could also be seen celebrating the Janata Curfew to salute the heroes of COVID-19. Did you see this?:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates