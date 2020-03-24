Coronavirus delays Arti Singh's birthday celebrations
Bigg Boss fame Arti Singh was all set to celebrate her birthday on April 5 but it seems Coronavirus may delay her birthday celebrations!
The Coronavirus pandemic has led to self-quarantine, lockdowns, Janata Curfew, and even postponements of films, events, and shows. What is a birthday celebration then? The person we are talking about here is Bigg Boss fame Arti Singh, who is all set to turn a year younger on April 5.
Pinkvilla reports that due to the Coronavirus threat, she has decided to postpone her celebrations. She was all set to travel all the way to the Maldives to bring in the special occasion but it seems the plan is going to take a little longer. Talking about staying indoors, she said, "While we were locked away earlier, there were 12-13 of us at one given time in the house."
She added, "I've been cooking, working out, and catching up on series bus yes it's difficult to stay indoors and not be able to meet up with friends or even go to the gym." Arti was the trump card and the surprise package of the last season of Bigg Boss that exploded as the episodes proceeded.
And taking to her Instagram account, she shared a fantastic video where she could also be seen celebrating the Janata Curfew to salute the heroes of COVID-19. Did you see this?:
View this post on Instagram
Unity.. Bharat desh hai mera...aise hi ek sath milke yeh mushkil ko bhi bhaga denge. A Big thank you to our Heroes, Doctors, The medical staff and all the frontline workers jo abhi bhi hamare liye bina haar mane lage hue hain.. And to everyone please stay quarantined.. it's the only way to stop this virus from spreading..Yeh wakt bhi kat jayega. Love u all! ♥ï¸ . . #Covid19 #CoronaVirus #CoronaVsIndia #CoronaVirusPandemic #CoronaVirusOutbreak #StayQuarantined #BeSafe #TakePrecautions #BeHomeBeSafe #TakeCareOfYourself
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe