Coronavirus effect: Akhil Sachdeva cheers up ailing fan while in isolation
Akhil Sachdeva posted a video that shows him singing the Kabir Singh (2019) chartbuster and playing the guitar.
'Tera Ban Jaunga' singer Akhil Sachdeva has been cheering up an ailing fan while in isolation. He posted a video that shows him singing the Kabir Singh (2019) chartbuster and playing the guitar.
The crooner says, "He has been my fan for over a decade. Since the past year, he has been facing severe health issues. He sent me a message that he wanted me to sing Tera ban jaunga. So, I recorded the track and uploaded it on my social networking page." The 'Sun Mere Humsafar' crooner is hoping his music has a soothing effect on his fan.
View this post on Instagram
One of my fan since last 10 Years is now going through a major Illness from last year and sent me a message that he wanted me to sing this one with a smile on my face . So here I am smiling throughout and singing this and I hope i make you feel better in your toughest of times. God bless you always and may you get out of this phase sooner and stay healthy forever ð #nashaboy #akhilsachdeva #terabanjaunga #formyfaninneed
Akhil Sachdeva has also been busy performing the chartbuster at shows across the country. His dedication to the craft is such that he even performed when he had a ligament tear. Despite the pain, he did not cancel his act. He performed sitting on a chair. "The love I get from the audience is my biggest high," said Sachdeva, who has also rendered the song 'Channa Ve' in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe