Coronavirus effect: Akhil Sachdeva cheers up ailing fan while in isolation

'Tera Ban Jaunga' singer Akhil Sachdeva has been cheering up an ailing fan while in isolation. He posted a video that shows him singing the Kabir Singh (2019) chartbuster and playing the guitar.

The crooner says, "He has been my fan for over a decade. Since the past year, he has been facing severe health issues. He sent me a message that he wanted me to sing Tera ban jaunga. So, I recorded the track and uploaded it on my social networking page." The 'Sun Mere Humsafar' crooner is hoping his music has a soothing effect on his fan.

Akhil Sachdeva has also been busy performing the chartbuster at shows across the country. His dedication to the craft is such that he even performed when he had a ligament tear. Despite the pain, he did not cancel his act. He performed sitting on a chair. "The love I get from the audience is my biggest high," said Sachdeva, who has also rendered the song 'Channa Ve' in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates