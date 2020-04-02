Coronavirus effect: Janhvi Kapoor and baby sister Khushi cuddle up during lockdown

Now that Khushi Kapoor is back from the US to be with her family amid the coronavirus lockdown, it seems like elder sister Janhvi can't handle the joy of reuniting with her baby sister. Janhvi Kapoor frequently shared photos of herself with Khushi even before, and those pictures too were full of love and affection for her sibling.

Janhvi recently shared an Instagram story that shows her cuddling up with Khushi on the sofa, who looks quite amused with the former's shenanigans. Janhvi captioned the photo, "She loves having me around, can you tell?"

Adorable, isn't it? Doesn't this picture want to make you snuggle up with your beloved sibling if only to annoy them?

Both Janhvi and Khushi look comfy in their PJs just relaxing on the sofa. It's heartwarming to see the kind of love and camaraderie the sisters share. After their mother, veteran actress Sridevi, passed away in February 2018, Janhvi and Khushi have had each other's backs and have even helped their dad, Boney Kapoor, through the pain.

On the work front, Janhvi has a number of films in her kitty. She has a biopic titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in the pipeline, where she plays the titular character. Janhvi also has a horror-comedy titled Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Besides these films, Janhvi has the much-awaited Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan, and Karan Johar's Takht, which features an ensemble star cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and others.

